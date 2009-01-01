Note (Oct 2018): I'm aware of the broken map (see this article for more context). Stay tuned — I'm working on a new version!

SunCalc is a little app that shows sun movement and sunlight phases during the given day at the given location.

You can see sun positions at sunrise, specified time and sunset. The thin orange curve is the current sun trajectory, and the yellow area around is the variation of sun trajectories during the year. The closer a point is to the center, the higher is the sun above the horizon. The colors on the time slider above show sunlight coverage during the day.

Brought to you by Vladimir Agafonkin in pure JavaScript goodness. Enjoy!